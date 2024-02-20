CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 224.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,038 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 731,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 797,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

