CI Investments Inc. Purchases 22,137 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Colliers International Group worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.