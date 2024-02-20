CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 103.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,511.81 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,000.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,695.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

