CI Investments Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,041 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.79. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.