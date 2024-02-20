CI Investments Inc. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,854.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,843 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Etsy worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.