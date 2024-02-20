CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Bank OZK worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.