CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455,042 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 796,070 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 816,785 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

