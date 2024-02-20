CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $189.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $191.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

