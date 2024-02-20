CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

