CI Investments Inc. Buys 905 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Morningstar worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $289.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.18%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $17,765,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

