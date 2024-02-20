Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
Shares of CHDN opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 8.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $75,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
