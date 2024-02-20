Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

CHH stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

