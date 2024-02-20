Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CHH opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.