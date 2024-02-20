Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $51,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 67,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 689.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.44. 1,524,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

