Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Boosted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 689.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.54. 682,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

