Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $10,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $6,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

