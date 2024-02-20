Chainbing Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $84.60 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

