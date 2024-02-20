CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Guardian Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,028 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 3.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of CGI worth $79,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. 49,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

