CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 128,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,479. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

