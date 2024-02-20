Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).
Centrica Price Performance
Centrica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently 579.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,766.03). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,766.03). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,482.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,781 shares of company stock worth $689,253. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
