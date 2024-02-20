CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

