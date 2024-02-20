CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Constellium worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

