CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

