CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,032 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

