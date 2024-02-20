CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 27,029 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

