CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AAP opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

