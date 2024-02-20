CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

