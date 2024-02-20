CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $303.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $317.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.16 and its 200-day moving average is $258.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

