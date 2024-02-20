CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

