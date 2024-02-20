CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adient by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. Adient’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

