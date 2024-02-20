CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 450.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 50.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AGCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 327,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

