CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after acquiring an additional 337,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Catalent by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Trading Up 1.2 %

CTLT opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

