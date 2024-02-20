CenterBook Partners LP Buys 7,323 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 488,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 82.8% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $249,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

NYSE CP opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

