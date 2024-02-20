CenterBook Partners LP Buys 188,214 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,214 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.17% of Rover Group worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,040,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

