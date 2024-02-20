CenterBook Partners LP Buys 17,909 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 188.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $974,000.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE KOF opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $102.94.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
