CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

