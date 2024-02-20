CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

