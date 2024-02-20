Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

CELH stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 534,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,631. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

