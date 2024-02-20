CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) is Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s Largest Position

Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,589,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up about 36.9% of Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. owned 4.82% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $408,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 1,081,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

