Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

CWST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 77,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,509. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.20, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

