Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.39% of Carter’s worth $111,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Carter’s stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 264,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,399. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.