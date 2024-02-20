Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. 285,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

