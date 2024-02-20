Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.21. 57,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,104. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $350.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.92 and a 200 day moving average of $284.39.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

