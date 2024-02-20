Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 6,454 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.30. The stock had a trading volume of 90,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $350.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

