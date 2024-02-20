Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. 335,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,209. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

