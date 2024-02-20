Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 388,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,227,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,840,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 231,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,948. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

