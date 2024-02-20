Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 199,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,356. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

