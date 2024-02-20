Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 890,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

