Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 309,442 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,772,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 97,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

