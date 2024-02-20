Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.